Sobhita - Naga Chaitanya's Wedding Date: December 4, 2024 Likely!

All eyes are on Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's impending wedding date. As the couple got engaged on August 8, 2024, the tinsel town is eagerly awaiting for the duo's wedding date. As per reports, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya are going to enter wedlock on December 4, 2024. The Akkineni and Dhulipala families have planned a strictly private affair following all the traditions.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya stole the show at ANR Awards 2024 which has attendance of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan. Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya turned heads right from their entrance to the venue to the stage. Their grand entrance and affectionate moments quickly became the talk of the night and went viral on social media. Notably, Chay found his love again after he ended his marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple had divorced formally, parting ways.

Chiranjeevi received the prestigious ANR Centenary Lifetime Achievement Award from Amitabh Bachchan.

