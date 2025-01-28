January 28, 29, 30 School Holidays here in Uttar Pradesh!

The District Magistrate of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh has declared holidays for schools on January 28, 29, and 30, 2025, given the bathing festival of Mauni Amavasya. This holiday will apply to all schools, irrespective of their board affiliation, and students from classes 1 to 8 will benefit. The administration has taken this step to ensure the safety of students and to facilitate smooth traffic arrangements during the festival.

The holidays will enable students and teachers to take part in the festivities without causing much hassle. Mauni Amavasya is one of the big festivals in Hinduism, and the administration has made preparations extensive enough for the celebrations to be conducted smoothly. A special police force has been deployed, and strict security monitoring will be in place throughout the festival.

Lakhs of devotees gather at Prayagraj and other areas of North India to take a holy bath in the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. According to belief, this day marks the beginning of the dark half of the month, when the day is considered auspicious for penance, sadhana, fasting, and meditation. This day is supposed to wash away sins and bring virtue.

Holiday declaration by the administration for schools is a welcome move so that the students and the teachers can also be a part of this very significant festival. With holidays in place, the festivities will be even more joyful and celebratory.

