CM Stalin to inaugurate memorial for social justice activists in TN’s Villupuram

Chennai, Jan 28 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, will inaugurate a memorial honouring 21 social justice activists who lost their lives in the police firing during the Vanniyar reservation struggle in September 1987.

The memorial, constructed at Vazhudhareddi in Villupuram at a cost of ₹5.70 crore, will be a tribute to these activists.

CM Stalin is on a two-day visit to Villupuram district as part of his statewide tour to evaluate government schemes.

During the tour, CM Stalin will also inaugurate a memorial hall in honour of former minister A. Govindasamy, who served in governments led by iconic Dravidian leaders C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi.

This memorial hall, also built in Vazhudhareddi, has been completed at a cost of ₹4 crore.

As part of his visit, CM Stalin will also open the Ellis Chatram dam, built across the Thenpennai River at Enathimangalam.

As part of his two-day visit, CM Stalin conducted a roadshow in Tindivanam on Monday, greeting people and receiving petitions along the way.

He walked for about one km, interacting with residents before continuing the roadshow.

The event featured traditional art performances such as karakattam.

CM Stalin also paid a surprise visit to a primary health centre in Olakur near Tindivanam.

Accompanied by District Collector C. Palani, he inspected the fever and post-operative wards, checked the availability of medicines, and interacted with patients to assess the quality of treatment.

He directed health authorities to ensure timely disbursal of assistance under the Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Security.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Forests K. Ponmudy, along with District Collector C. Palani, reviewed security arrangements in the district.

CM Stalin began district visits to monitor the implementation of state government schemes on November 5, starting with Coimbatore.

In a letter to party cadres, the Chief Minister announced his intention to conduct ground-level inspections across the state, emphasising his commitment to visiting all districts to evaluate the performance of welfare initiatives.

Since assuming office in May 2021, CM Stalin’s government has introduced several welfare schemes aimed at uplifting marginalised sections of society.

In the state legislative Assembly, CM Stalin reported that ₹6,569.75 crore has been distributed through the state government’s welfare schemes across Tamil Nadu since the DMK government assumed office.

