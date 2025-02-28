March 13, 14, 15, 16 School Holidays: Holi and Holika Dahan in Uttar Pradesh

The Holi festival season has arrived, and schools in Uttar Pradesh are preparing for a four-day consecutive holiday. According to the state government's official calendar, schools in Lucknow, Kanpur, and other Uttar Pradesh districts will be on holiday from March 13 to March 16, 2025.

Mark these dates in your calendar:

March 13, 2025 (Thursday): Holika Dahan

March 14, 2025 (Friday): Holi

March 15, 2025 (Saturday): Weekend holiday (subject to school-by-school policies)

March 16, 2025 (Sunday): Weekend holiday

All four days will be holidays for all the schools in Uttar Pradesh, providing the students and teachers with a much-needed respite. Parents and guardians are required to informally confirm with the concerned schools before making arrangements, particularly for March 15, 2025, which shall be subject to school-by-school policies.

This longer break is a great chance for students to unwind, recharge, and spend time with their loved ones during the festive season. So, mark your calendars and prepare for a relaxing and enjoyable Holi holiday season!

