Devi Sri Prasad realises long-time dream of performing at Thiruvaiyaaru; Urges fans to realise their dreams!

Chennai, Feb 28 (IANS) Disclosing that he had finally realised his dream of performing at Thiruvaiyaaru, the holy birth place of Saint Thyagaraja, one of India’s top music directors, Devi Sri Prasad, has now urged his fans and followers to also pursue and realise their long-pending dreams.

On Friday, which happens to be the birthday of the late Mandolin legend, Mandolin Srinivas, Devi Sri Prasad posted a video link on his X timeline and wrote, “Happy Musical Birthday to the Greatest Guru... Maestro Mandolin . U . Shrinivas Anna. Here is a Video of a Little Musical Journey of mine.. Dedicated to my Guru. Make Your Dreams Come True. Thiruvaiyaru-Thyagaraja Aradhana 2025”

In the video, Devi Sri Prasad said, “As you all know, I am a disciple of the great maestro Mandolin Srinivas anna. I learnt mandolin under him and have been learning it for so many years. My anna always wanted me to perform at Thiruvaiyaaru, the birth place of the great Swami Thyagaraja.”

He went on to add, “Thiruvaiyaaru is the place where all the greatest musical legends from all over the world come and perform to seek the blessings of Swami Thyagaraja. They perform right in front of the temple of Thyagaraja Swami. This happens only in January during the birthday of Swami Thyagaraja. I could never make this dream come true because of school. I became a music composer even before I finished my schooling and after that life has always been busy.”

“So, every year, I would always think I have to make this dream come true. At the start of 2025, I wanted to make a list of dreams and goals that were pending and this cropped up first,” he explained.

Stating that he made a decision to somehow go there and play this year, Devi Sri Prasad said he called up his dear friend Mandolin U Rajesh, who also happens to be the younger brother of Mandolin Srinivas and expressed his desire to perform at Thiruvaiyaaru.

Recalling that Rajesh was overjoyed on hearing his request, Devi Sri said, “Rajesh said, ‘Let's do it and I'll help you do it’.”

“I want to whole heartedly thank Rajesh for taking the time off from his busy schedules. I chose to play Marugelara O Raghava because that was my father's most favourite Thyagaraja Kriti,” DSP said, and pointed out that without practise, it is not easy task to play a Thyaragaraja Keerthana on the Mandolin.

“A stringed instrument is so tough that after so many years, when you play, it really pains. Your fingers burn and they get cut. Playing after so many years even for one minute gives a lot of burning sensation. So, I started carrying my mandolin wherever I went. I tried to season my fingers.”

“Finally, on January 15, I went to Thiruvaiyaaru with Mandolin Rajesh and Veena Rajesh Vaidya sir and we all performed and I felt so blessed and happy, that this finally happened,” he said.

The top music director concluded the video by saying, “I am sharing this dream with all of you. I know that all of us have some dreams and goals that are not yet fulfilled. Please go ahead and make time for it. Believe me, the joy that you get while you do something that has been kept pending for years, is invaluable. Make your dreams come true.”

