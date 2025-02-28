SBI PO Prelims 2025 Admit Card OUT, How to Download, Check Details and More

In a good news for aspirants who want to secure a job in SBI, the bank has released the admit cards for PO Prelims exam to be conducted in the month of March 2025. Candidates who applied for SBI PO Prelims 2025 can go to the official website and download the admit cards. The Prelims exam for SBI will be held on various dates in March.

The three dates where SBI PO Prelims exam will be conducted include 8th, 16th, and 24th of March, 2025. The SBI PO Prelims admit card will have details of the candidates such as candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, password, details of exam centre, shift timings, reporting time, etc.,

How to download SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025?