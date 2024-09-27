From October 3 to October 7: Holidays for Schools in Tamil Nadu

Looking at the above study, good news for the students of Tamil Nadu! The School Education Department has provided the students and the teachers’ province with quarterly exams up to October 7, 2024.

This means that schools will open on, let’s say, October 7, but not on October 3, as it was told that schools would open on. Cohort learning, which began on September 20, will only conclude on September 27 for classes 6-12 for the quarterly examinations. This time apart affords the student sufficient time to re-strategize for the next semester.

For instance, it has emerged that this is the second time this year that schools will be given extra holidays. Earlier, there was a delay in schools re-opening until June 10 because of scorching weather in May. This extension is designed to focus on students’ and teachers’ demands. It is especially helpful in addressing the chronic need that contributes to improved educational outcomes and students’ and teachers’ well-being.

