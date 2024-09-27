September 28: Holiday for Banks or not?

It is essential to know if September 28 will be a bank holiday for people who are preparing to finish their banking obligations on that day. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a monthly schedule of bank holidays for customers to make suitable plans. According to the RBI, banks are closed on Sundays, national and local holidays, and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

Is this Saturday, September 28, a bank holiday?

The second and fourth Saturdays of each month every year, Sundays, and other local and federal holidays are all closed for business. The holidays are declared for the banks according to the RBI guidelines for every bank in India. Since this Saturday, September 28, is the fourth Saturday of the month, it is a bank holiday.

Bank services available tomorrow:

Though banks are closed tomorrow and all physical services will be paused, digital services will still be accessible. ATMs and digital transactions are available 24/7.

