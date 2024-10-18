October 19: Holiday for schools, colleges?

Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, has seen heavy rain for some days and the weather condition is expected to remain the same for the next two to three days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. According to a report in ET, the Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rain on October 18, 20, and 21 in most districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai.

The latest warning issued by the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Tirupattur, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Chennai districts, and Puducherry. Light to moderate showers and/or thunderstorms have been forecast for the city of Chennai for today also, and the rains may persist till October 23.

All schools and colleges in Chennai and its surrounding districts will remain closed today October 18 as well, owing to the extreme weather conditions, declared by the district authorities today, and likely holiday tomorrow, October 19.

Stay indoors, enjoy your day there and venture out only when it is extremely essential. The gusty winds and high tides do not make it possible for the adventurous fishermen to step out into the sea.

