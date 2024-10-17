October 18: Holiday for schools in AP due to heavy rains?

A cyclone has hit the state of Andhra Pradesh, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. Many districts, including Nellore, Prakasam, Guntur, East Godavari, and Visakhapatnam, are affected.

In Visakhapatnam, big waves are crashing against the coast, reaching shops and homes. One person was injured when a shed collapsed in Pedagantyada. In Kakinada, the sea is very rough, destroying trees, electric poles, and houses. The same situation is seen in Antarvedi and Allavaram.

The weather department says the cyclone has weakened but will still bring heavy rain and strong winds for the next 24 hours. As the heavy rains affecting everyday livelihood and the government has declared holidays for schools, and colleges yesterday and today. But if the situation continues or worsens there is a high chance that the schools, colleges and other educational institutions will be closed. There are no official announcements yet in the affected areas.

People are advised to stay safe indoors and follow precautions. The government has warned fishermen and coastal communities to be careful.

Also read: October: Upcoming Bank Holidays Full List and Details