October: Upcoming Bank Holidays Full List and Details

Bank Holidays Alert: Check Dates for Upcoming Bank Holidays in October

If you have bank-related work, here's crucial information for you! After the recent Dussehra holidays, more bank holidays are lined up in October. Get ready for consecutive bank holidays this month.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases an annual list of bank holidays, festivals, regional events, national holidays, and weekly off days. As per this list, some cities will observe bank holidays today (October 16) and tomorrow (October 17).

Also read: October 17 - 21: Heavy rain alert in Telangana; holiday for schools likely!

Today's Bank Holidays (October 16)

Agartala and Kolkata will observe bank holidays due to Lakshmi Puja.

Tomorrow's Bank Holidays (October 17)

Bangalore, Guwahati, and Shimla will observe bank holidays due to Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kati Bihu.

Also read: 3 Day Holidays for Schools, Colleges: Cyclone Alert in Andhra Pradesh

Upcoming Bank Holidays in October

October 20: Sunday (Weekly Holiday)

October 26: Accession Day (Jammu and Kashmir)

October 27: Fourth Saturday (Weekly Holiday)

October 31: Diwali (Deepavali)/Kali Puja/Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday/Naraka Chaturdashi

Plan your bank-related tasks accordingly to avoid last-minute hassles.

Also read; Holiday on October 17: Tamil Nadu Districts Holiday Declared List