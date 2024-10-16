Corruption rampant in K'taka since Cong came to power: BJP

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) BJP spokesperson Rohan Gupta on Wednesday said that corruption is rampant in Karnataka since the Congress government came to power.

Addressing the recent resignation of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman K. Marigowda, the BJP spokesperson said, "This is not a small issue; it is evident to everyone. Be it the involvement of the National President's son or the Chief Minister's wife, many have been implicated. Whenever the Enforcement Directorate (ED) steps in, this happens."

The BJP leader further claimed that corruption takes place in the states ruled by Congress, "Why does corruption always rise when Congress forms the government? This is the key difference between the BJP and the Congress. In the BJP's 10 years of governance, no corruption allegations were raised. How will the public trust them again?"

"In Karnataka, despite the Congress returning to power, in just a year and a half, they are already embroiled in corruption charges. This is why public trust in the Congress is deteriorating nationwide," he added.

Earlier, amid the controversy over alleged irregularities in land allotments by the MUDA, its Chairman and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's close aide, K. Marigowda, tendered his resignation.

Addressing the ongoing political developments in J&K and the Congress' exclusion from government formation, the BJP leader stated, "Everyone knows that the Congress, which was once a leading force, now managed only six seats in the region. The public has lost trust in them. This INDIA bloc was only formed for votes. If it were truly about ideology, democracy, or uniting the country, why is this alliance now falling apart?"

He alleged the INDIA bloc of playing with the Constitution and democracy under the banner of the INDIA alliance, "Now they are being exposed," he added.

Commenting on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claim that AAP will form the government again after the upcoming election, Gupta said, "The people of Delhi are fed up with the problems and discomfort under AAP's governance. In the upcoming elections, they will definitely give the BJP a chance, just as they trusted us in Haryana. Delhi will follow the same path."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.