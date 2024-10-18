October 19: Holiday for schools, colleges, and offices here in Punjab!

The Punjab government has declared a local holiday for the district of Amritsar on October 19, 2024, on the birthday of Sri Guru Ramdas Sahib Ji. It shall be observed in all schools, colleges, offices, boards, corporations, and institutions of government education in the district of Amritsar.

On Saturday, the 19th of October 2024, working people as well as going-to-school children of Amritsar would witness this festival sans any worry about work or school. A declaration has officially been released about this local holiday.

It is the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Ramdas Sahib Ji, a revered figure in the Sikh pantheon. The Punjab government decision keeps open avenues for devotees to pay their homage and join in the festivity without any other hindrance.

This local holiday will come under the Negotiable Instruments Act-1881, thereby affecting banking and financial transactions. Patrons need to plan.



The declaration reflects the commitment of the Punjab government towards keeping up and allowing the celebration of the wealth of the rich cultural heritage of the state. A declared local holiday brings in citizens from all walks of life to remember and honour the legacy of Sri Guru Ramdas Sahib Ji.

