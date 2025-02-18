Telangana: Muslim Employees Can Leave at 4 PM during Ramzan Month

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announces a reduction in working hours for Muslims working in various government bodies across the state. The government has already announced the G.O. which states that Muslim employees can leave the offices by 4 pm during the Ramzan month and this order comes into effect from March 2nd and continues till the 31st of March.

The order applies to Muslim teachers, and contractual, and outsourced public sector employees in the state of Telangana. However, in case of contingencies, employees are expected to work and stay back.

Telangana's Minorities Welfare Department is making grand arrangements at the historic Makkah Masjid and Shahi Masjid for the holy month of Ramzan.

The official order, signed by Santhi Kumari, Chief Secretary of Government, reads, "Government hereby permits all the Government Muslim Employees/ Teachers / Contract/Out-sourcing /Boards /Corporations &, Public Sector Employees working in the State to leave their Offices / Schools at 4.00 p.m. during the Holy Month of "RAMZAN" i.e., from 02.03.2025 to 31.03.2025 (both days inclusive) to offer necessary prayers, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of services during the above period."

The holiday notice issued by the Telangana General Administration Department mentioned that in case of any changes in the dates of Idu'l Fitar, Idu'l Azha, Muharram, and Id-e-Milad as per the moon sighting or any other holiday declared will be given via electronic and print media.