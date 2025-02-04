Delhi Declares Public Holiday on Election Day, February 5

It is an important announcement ahead of the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections. The Delhi government declared February 5 to be a public holiday, and this will apply to all government offices, private sector offices, and public sector undertakings in the national capital.

The notification, which was issued by the General Administration Department, has been approved by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. The general election to the Delhi Legislative Assembly is scheduled for that day.

The public holiday would aim to facilitate the involvement of citizens, government officials, and others in the democratic process as an active citizenry, thus voting. The holiday would apply to all sectors in the city, both government and private, where it would be easier for one to enjoy their rights in the electoral processes.

This step reflects the government's efforts to facilitate voter participation, as it is crucial to ensure a smooth and well-organized election day. The public holiday will allow ample time for voters to cast their ballots without the constraints of work-related obligations.

As the capital city prepares for this important event, it is expected that the public holiday will support widespread civic involvement and contribute to a high voter turnout.

