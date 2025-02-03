February 14, Valentines Day, is School Holiday in Telangana for Shab-e-Barat

Telangana is all set to witness a happening February with three holidays in the offing, one general and two optional. The state government declared Shab-e-Barat, otherwise referred to as the "Night of Forgiveness", an official holiday during which the 15th night of Shaban is marked. On this occasion, the Telangana government has declared February 14 as a holiday for schools.

This important festival holds a big place in the Islamic calendar. It is observed enthusiastically throughout the world. On this night, believers generally try to visit the tombs of their ancestors, and some even stay hungry out of respect or devotion.

Interestingly, while Shab-e-Meraj on February 14 was initially listed as an optional holiday, some schools in Telangana have chosen to observe a holiday on Shab-e-Barat instead. This is bound to please the students and staff, who'll get to witness the different ceremonies and rituals that are associated with this special day.

And, as if this were not enough, February 14 also happens to be Valentine's Day, so those in Telangana will get to celebrate it in double!

The declaration of Shab-e-Barat as an official holiday by the Telangana government is a testament to the state's commitment to inclusivity and respect for diverse traditions and festivals. This move is expected to bring joy and relief to the Muslim community in the state, who can now look forward to celebrating this significant festival with their loved ones.

