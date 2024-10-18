Haryana: Capt Ajay Singh Yadav quits Congress, alleges 'shabby treatment'

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Haryana politician Captain Ajay Singh Yadav has resigned from Congress, alleging "shabby treatment" following Sonia Gandhi's departure as the party's President.

In a post on social media platform X, Yadav expressed that the decision to resign was difficult, given his family's 70-year association with Congress. His father, Rao Abhey Singh, became an MLA in 1952, and Yadav continued the family tradition in politics.

"I am disillusioned with the party high command for treating me shabbily after Sonia Gandhi left the post of Congress President," Yadav said.

On Friday, Ajay Singh Yadav announced on social media X, "I am waiting for the acceptance of my resignation by Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji. Thereafter, I will meet the media and provide my version of the harassment and embarrassment meted out to me over the last two years by certain leaders."

Reaffirming his political intentions, Yadav added, "I am not a saint, and I am a full-time politician. I will decide my future course of action once my resignation is accepted by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji and will give a detailed version of the internal workings and hurdles created by certain leaders to cut down my political career."

The disgruntled leader submitted his resignation on Thursday, stating on X, "I have sent my resignation letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji from the position of Chairman of AICC OBC Department and also from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress."

Ajay Singh Yadav is the third prominent leader to have quit the Congress in Haryana over the past two years. Earlier, Kuldeep Bishnoi and Kiran Choudhry quit the Congress and joined the BJP.

He has not shared any future plans yet and will meet the press to provide "his version of the harassment and embarrassment " he faced in the last two years.

