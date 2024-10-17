October 18: Holiday for schools, colleges likely in Tamil Nadu

The low-pressure depressions in the Bay of Bengal caused to Chennai and its surrounding districts for the last three days by heavy rains do not seem to decline yet. The India Meteorological Department, the local weather forecasting agency, has issued a red alert to Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and other areas, advising citizens to stay indoors unless necessary and avoid coming outdoors.

The situation has created such chaos that district authorities have declared holidays for all the schools, colleges, and other education institutes today, October 17. In all likelihood, they will remain closed tomorrow as well, October 18, given the current situation.

The public has been told to remain indoors and adhere strictly to the safety instructions. Waterlogging has been reported in several parts of the city while the infrastructure of the city is put under strain due to heavy rain in other states in southern India, such as Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, the IMD has issued orange alerts for thousands of villages and many districts in these states.

