October 14: Holiday for Schools, Colleges?

The Dussehra holidays have drawn to a close in the Telugu states, marking the return of students to their academic routines. While Andhra Pradesh schools resume classes tomorrow, Telangana schools reopened today, with junior colleges set to commence operations from tomorrow.

In Andhra Pradesh, the prolonged holiday period comes to an end, and students are expected to return to their classrooms with renewed vigor. The educational institutions were shut for an extended period, allowing students to revel in the festive spirit.

In contrast, Telangana schools reopened today, with students returning to their usual academic schedules. However, junior colleges in the state will commence operations from tomorrow, giving students an additional day of relaxation.

With the festive season concluding, students are expected to dive back into their studies, rejuvenated and refreshed. The educational institutions will likely focus on covering the lost ground due to the prolonged holidays, ensuring a seamless transition for students.

