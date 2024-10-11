October 15: Dusshera holidays extended for schools, colleges in Telugu states!

With Dussehra festival around the corner, the state governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have declared holidays for all government and private schools.

This year, the Telangana government has announced holidays from October 2 to October 14, while schools in Andhra Pradesh will remain closed from October 2 to October 13.

Students are thrilled to spend quality time with their families and plan trips to their hometowns or visit relatives. Many had already made plans to travel to their native places or visit family and friends well in advance.

In Telangana, the schools will reopen on October 15. However, some private schools in the state had initially declared holidays only till October 13. Now, they have extended the holidays by one more day.

Parents of students in these schools have received messages informing them about the extended holidays. Hearing this announcement students are overjoyed to spend an extra day as a holiday.

