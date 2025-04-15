Kerala Education Minister calls for united stand against imposition of Hindi titles for English textbooks

Thiruvananthapuram, April 15 (IANS) Kerala's General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has called for a united stand from other states on the National Council of Educational Research and Training's (NCERT) reported decision to use Hindi titles for English-medium textbooks.

"This is a serious irrationality and a cultural imposition that undermines India's linguistic diversity. Replacing long-standing English titles, which foster sensitivity and understanding among students, with Hindi titles such as 'Mridang' and 'Santoor' is inappropriate. This change contended, contradicts Kerala's commitment to preserving linguistic diversity and prioritising regional-cultural autonomy," Sivankutty said.

The minister went on to point out that Kerala, like other non-Hindi-speaking states, is committed to protecting linguistic diversity and giving priority to regional cultural freedom.

"The titles of the textbooks are not mere names, instead, they shape the perception and imagination of children. English medium students deserve English titles. Education should not be an instrument of imposition but of empowerment and consensus," he added.

Incidentally, Sivankutty’s opposition to this reported step comes a few days after he slammed the CPI state Secretary Binoy Viswam and his party after they expressed their reservation on the implementation of the PM Schools for Rising India scheme, forcing the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet meeting on April 9 to defer it.

"What’s wrong with an infrastructure project of the Centre? Viswam has opposed it, and things have come to a stage where he speaks like the Leader of Opposition," Sivankutty had said.

Sivankutty, who rose from the ranks starting as a student leader, gained his first big post when he became the Mayor of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. After that, he won the Nemom Assembly constituency two times, but lost to BJP veteran O. Rajagopal in the 2016 polls, before regaining it in the 2021 polls and being made a minister.

