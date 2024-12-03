Madhya Pradesh schools run online till December 10

While schools in Delhi-NCR have reopened today, the institutions in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka are still closed. The reasons for closure are different in both states.

In Madhya Pradesh, schools in the Karaira tehsil of Shivpuri district are closed due to the recitation of Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran Katha by Pt. Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. The program is scheduled till December 10, and due to this program, schools will remain closed. To reduce the impact on students, online classes will be conducted for them so that their studies may not be affected.

In Karnataka, school closures have been blamed on the cyclone aftermath as it brings heavy rainfall and flooding in the state. The cyclone has already caused huge destruction and disruption, and the state government has taken adequate measures to keep the residents safe.

In contrast, schools in Delhi and Noida were closed on December 2, 2024, due to the farmers' movement, and classes were held in online mode. However, schools in these regions have reopened today. The administration in Karaira tehsil has also banned all vehicles, including school buses, inside the city to ensure public safety during the narration event.

Also read: December 3 holiday for schools and colleges in Karnataka