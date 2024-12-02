December 3 holiday for schools and colleges in Karnataka

The continuous rain, a result of Cyclone Fengal, has brought Karnataka to its knees, with many districts having already declared holidays for schools and colleges. When the meteorological department said the rain would continue in Karnataka for the next three days, authorities will certainly announce another day of holiday for educational institutions on December 3.

In Kolar, District Collector Akram Pasha has already declared a holiday for schools and colleges as a precautionary measure, following continuous heavy rains and cold winds over the past two days. Similarly, in Chamarajanagar, DC Shilpanag has announced a district-wide holiday for schools and colleges due to incessant rain since Sunday night.

Mysuru, too, has not been spared by the heavy rainfall, and District Collector Lakshmi Kanta Reddy has asked DDPI S.T. Javare Gowda to declare holidays for educational institutions. Chikkaballapur and Mandya have also declared school and college holidays in response to persistent rains and the continuing effects of Cyclone Fengal.

The India Meteorological Department states that the depression from Cyclone Fengal is moving west-northwest and should weaken into a low-pressure area. But the IMD forecasted heavy rain in Karnataka, which includes the state capital Bengaluru, for the next three days.

There has not been an official statement on that, but it can be hoped that schools and colleges will remain closed on 3rd December in Karnataka on account of heavy rain showers. Parents and students need to check with the specific institutions for holidays and closures.

