December 3 holiday for schools in Kerala?

Kerala is still preparing for another heavy downfall, and it is indeed probable that schools and colleges around the area will be closed by December 3. On the present date, December 2nd, all educational institutions in the Wayanad of the state of Kerala, whether it be tuition centres, Anganwadi, or professional colleges were already closed because of its heavy downpour.

Heavy rain is expected in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana following the landfall of Cyclone Fengal. Kerala has been given a red alert, signifying a high danger level.

Though no official declaration has taken place, it's being considered that the schools and colleges in the concerned locations will remain closed even the day after. As per forecast, isolated heavy rainfall is likely at many places in Kerala in the next five days, it said.

If you are a student or a parent in Kerala, then you better stay tuned to the updates from your school or local authorities. Who knows, tomorrow might be another day off for you!

Also read: Is December 3 a holiday for schools or not?