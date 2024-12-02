December 3 holiday for schools or not?

The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for Bengaluru and its border districts, which forecast heavy rain above 100 mm in various areas up to Tuesday, December 3. This has raised further questions on whether December 3 will become a holiday or not.

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Holidays

There was no declaration of a holiday on December 3, though many schools and colleges in Puducherry declared a shutdown for Monday, December 2, anticipating heavy rain due to Cyclone Fengal.¹ Similarly, schools and colleges in some areas of Villupuram, Cuddalore, Vellore, and Ranipet districts of Tamil Nadu will also be shut.

Impact of Cyclone Fengal

Cyclone Fengal, which is going to develop into a low-pressure area, has been forecasted to hit the coasts of Kerala-Karnataka around December 3, bringing very heavy rainfall over the southern interior region of Karnataka. It has sent a warning alert to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

No Official Holiday Announced Yet

While the weather forecast remains dismal, there's yet no official declaration of a holiday tomorrow December 3. And considering the intensity of weather situations, it's likely that there may be some declaration of holiday from colleges and schools. Only wait and watch how it unravels. Meanwhile, stay safe and indoors during heavy rainfall. Check the weather forecast and do whatever instructions local authorities give you.

There is no official declaration of a holiday on December 3rd, but the weather looks pretty grim, and schools and colleges will declare holidays. Stay updated, and don't forget to prioritize your safety over everything else.

Also read: December 6 is a holiday in Punjab!