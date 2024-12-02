December 6 is a holiday in Punjab!

The Punjab government has declared December 6, Friday, a public holiday in observance of the Martyrdom Day of Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. The holiday will be observed across the state, and all government offices, schools, colleges, boards, corporations, and other government institutions will remain closed.

The Chandigarh administration too has issued a holiday notification, and all government offices, corporations, boards, and educational institutes will remain closed in Chandigarh also.

Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was the ninth guru of the Sikh religion, and his martyrdom day is an important occasion in the Sikh community. The decision of the Punjab government to declare a public holiday on this day is a mark of respect for the guru and his contributions to the Sikh faith. This holiday will provide an opportunity for the people of Punjab to pay their respects to Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji and celebrate his life and legacy.

