Karnataka School Holiday likely on December 3 Due to Heavy Rain

IMD issued heavy rain alerts for Karnataka. It sparked rumours that the schools in those affected areas will declare December 3 as a holiday. As per the reports, Bengaluru and its nearby districts will experience heavy rains on December 2 and 3, and that creates safety issues for the students and the staff.

Although there has been no official notification of school closure by the Karnataka government, students and parents feel that with the IMD warning of heavy rain, holidays may be declared.

IMD has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru, anticipating heavy rain and cloudy skies over the city on Monday. All the neighbouring districts such as Mandhya, Mysuru, Hassan, Kodagu, and Shimoga have been put under orange, which means that there's a higher probability of witnessing heavy rain.

The possibility of a school holiday on December 3 is high, given the IMD's warning of heavy rainfall in the region. In the past, the Karnataka government has declared holidays for schools and colleges due to heavy rainfall and flooding.

Also read: December 2, 3: Red alert for five districts in Kerala