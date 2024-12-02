Rupali Ganguly reveals her new year resolution for 2025

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly shared that her New Year resolution for 2025 is to learn table tennis so that she can play with her son.

Rupali took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of her son learning to play table tennis during their family holiday in Goa.

She wrote: “My new year resolution to learn a table tennis have never been a sports person never even participated in school sports this is but something I want to learn and play with my son one day...its his second day too at this #proudmom.”

It was on November 30, when Rupali jetted off for holiday with husband Ashwin and her son amid drama with stepdaughter Esha Verma.

Ashwin took to his Instagram handle and shared a string of pictures of the three sitting in the flight. He captioned the images: “Family time #familia #rupaliganguly #rudranshverma #ashwinverma #goa #vacation.”

Rupali took to her stories section, where she re-shared three pictures. In the first image, she is seen sitting with her husband and son and captioned it as #familia.

She then shared a glimpse of their sitting behind the husband-wife duo and captioned it: ‘He wasn’t allowed to sit in the emergency row.”

In the last image, the actress is seen wearing to glasses and she wrote: “mere do do chashme” alongside the image.

Amid her ongoing legal dispute with stepdaughter Esha Verma, Rupali recently re-shared a note that says, “You have to prove nothing to anyone.”

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress reshared the.girly_thoughts post that read, “Learn to be okay with people who don’t know your side of the story. You have to prove nothing to anyone.”

The Anupamaa actress also added Blackpink’s Lisa's popular track “Money.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.