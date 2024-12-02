Manav Vij opens up on the warmth offered by locals of Kashmir during ‘Tanaav 2’ shoot

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Actor Manav Vij, who is awaiting the release of season 2 of the streaming thriller show ‘Tanaav’, has shared how the locals in Kashmir helped the team of the series during the filming.

The show’s heart lies in the stunning backdrop of Kashmir, which has left a lasting impact on the cast, especially Manav Vij, who plays a key role in the series.

Talking about the breathtaking beauty of Kashmir, and how it served as a source of inspiration for the team, Manav said, "Every day felt like a privilege. Pahalgam, in particular, remains my favorite spot—its beauty is unmatched, and it has left a deep mark on my heart”.

He also heaped praise on the warmth and hospitality of the locals, who played an integral part in making the filming experience memorable.

He further mentioned, “The locals were extremely helpful and welcoming. We couldn’t have brought this ambitious project to life without their support. I salute their generosity and spirit”.

The actor also embraced the local culture, particularly the delicious Kashmiri cuisine.

Talking about indulging in the flavours of Kashmir, he said, “The flavors of Kashmiri dishes, especially Rajma, and mutton, have become my absolute favorites. The aromas are unlike anything I’ve ever experienced”.

The actor brought exquisite carpets from Kashmir, as he said, "Kashmir is renowned for its stunning carpets, and I’m happy to have a piece of it with me”.

Produced by Applause Entertainment and directed by Sudhir Mishra and E. Niwas, Tanaav is the official Indian remake of the Israeli series ‘Fauda’. The show also stars Gaurav Arora, Satyadeep Misra, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Kabir Bedi, Sahiba Bali, Ekta Kaul, Soni Razdan, and Sukhmani Sadana.

‘Tanaav 2’ is set to stream on SonyLIV from December 6.

