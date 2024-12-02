December 2, 3: Red alert for five districts in Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has revised its earlier alert issued in Kerala, issuing a red alert for four districts in the state. Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur are expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall on Monday, December 2.

The IMD had issued an orange alert for Kottayam and Pathanamthitta earlier. It has now upgraded the alerts to red for these districts. The red alert means heavy to extremely heavy rain of more than 20 cm in 24 hours. An orange alert is very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm. A yellow alert is for heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm. Besides the red alert, the IMD has issued orange alerts for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad.

Holiday Declared in Affected Districts

Given the heavy rains warning, the district administrations have declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges and Anganwadi, in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Wayanad districts on Monday.

Kerala State Disaster Management Authority Issues Advisory

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has directed people inhabiting landslide and mudslide-prone regions to remain vigilant and relocate to safer places as instructed by the authorities. People dwelling along rivers and in dam catchment areas are also advised to shift as directed by the officials.

The KSDMA has suggested that traffic movement be regulated and restricted where necessary, and not inessential movement of people be halted. Waterlogging on broad roads and low visibility may result in traffic jams. Flood conditions in low-lying regions and riverbanks accompanied by uprooting trees might cause damage in power sectors.

Also read: Cyclone Fengal: Heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh on December 2