Bihar: Two persons killed in Vaishali road accident

Patna, April 26 (IANS) At least two people lost their lives in a tragic road accident on Saturday in Bihar’s Vaishali district, an official said.

The official said that the incident occurred when a speeding, uncontrolled car overturned on the Ekra Over Bridge under the jurisdiction of Kazipur police station on the Hajipur-Muzaffarpur NH 22.

He said that the car lost control, overturned, and crossed into the opposite lane, crashing into a bike rider coming from the other direction.

“Both the bike rider and a youth inside the car lost their lives on the spot,” he said.

Local residents quickly informed the police, who rushed to the spot and sent the deceased bodies to Sadar Hospital, Hajipur, for post-mortem.

The accident has led to a massive traffic jam on the busy route connecting Patna to Darbhanga via Hajipur and Muzaffarpur districts.

The officials identified the deceased as Kaushal Kishore Singh, son of Ramjatan Singh, a resident of Chainpur village, and Vishal Kumar alias Golu (22), son of Manoj Paswan, a resident of Hajipur Station Road.

They said that Kaushal Kishore was a practising lawyer at the Hajipur Court.

SHO Kazipur said that Vishal Kumar was heading towards Sarai in his car when the vehicle went out of control and overturned at the Ekra Over Bridge, leading to the collision.

He said that Kaushal was on his way to the Hajipur Court on his bike to cast his vote in the Bar Council election being held on Saturday when the unfortunate accident took place.

There is deep anxiety and grief among the families of both victims following the accident. Family members rushed to Sadar Hospital are reportedly inconsolable and in a state of shock.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

