I-League 2: 'Invincible' Diamond Harbour crowned champions after draw vs Bengaluru United

Naihat (West Bengal), April 26 (IANS) Having already secured the I-League 2 2024-25 season title, Diamond Harbour etched their name in history as they ended the season unbeaten, earning the title of Invincibles.

DHFC earned the title of the Invincibles with a 0-0 draw against Bengaluru United at the Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium on Saturday. The West Bengal team have won 11 and drawn five of their 16 games this season and will now hope to replicate their performance in the I-League from the 2025-26 season, having clinched promotion.

However, despite the historic feat, the club will have to hold off on the celebrations. DHFC have postponed their victory march that was scheduled for Sunday. The celebratory procession was to mark the club's historic I-League 2 title win and their promotion to the I-League.

However, in light of the tragic terrorist attack that claimed at least 26 lives and left several injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, DHFC’s Chief Patron, Abhishek Banerjee, announced the event’s indefinite postponement as a mark of respect for the victims.

DHFC etched its name in history books and sealed the championship with a thrilling 1-0 victory over Chanmari FC at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl. A late 85th-minute goal by Rabi Mandi, courtesy of a beautiful swirling delivery from the left wing, sealed the title for the West Bengal-based outfit.

Now, with their place in the I-League secured, Diamond Harbour FC joins an elite list of West Bengal clubs to play in the national league, following the iconic East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, and Mohammedan Sporting, all of whom have transitioned to the Indian Super League.

Diamond Harbour FC won the I-League 3 title earlier to qualify for I-League 2 and will be hoping to make the jump up to India’s first division, the Indian Super League, in the coming seasons.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.