President Murmu attends funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican City

Vatican, April 26 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu attended the mass funeral of His Holiness Pope Francis at Saint Peter’s Square in Vatican City on Saturday.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Minority Affairs, George Kurian and Deputy Speaker of the Goa Assembly, Joshua De Souza, were part of the official Indian delegation who attended the funeral ceremony.

On Friday, President Murmu paid homage to the late pontiff. The President’s X handle, in a post, wrote, “President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to His Holiness Pope Francis at the Basilica of Saint Peter in Vatican City.”

Pope Francis passed away on April 21 at the age of 88.

President Murmu represented India at the State funeral and offered condolences on behalf of the government and the people of India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

On Thursday, the Vatican said at least 130 foreign delegations confirmed their attendance at Pope Francis' funeral, including 50 heads of state and 10 reigning monarchs.

Following Pope Francis' death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences, saying that the Pope's affection for the people of India would always be remembered.

"Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-around development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God's embrace," the Prime Minister said.

