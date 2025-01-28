January 28 Schools Holiday in Dehradun, Telangana and Jammu and Kashmir

School shutdowns have been announced by several Indian states on January 28 for various reasons. In Hyderabad, Telangana districts, and Jammu and Kashmir, schools are closed to observe the Shab-e-Meraj festival, an Islamic observance. However, it must be mentioned that the Telangana government has included Shab-e-Meraj in optional school holidays, so some schools might not close down in Hyderabad and Telangana.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Shab-e-Meraj, which was originally scheduled for January 27, has been postponed to January 28 on a request from the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board. The decision is taken to make the festival of utmost fervour and devotion. The people of Jammu and Kashmir will be observing the day with traditional festivity, prayer, and family gatherings.

Meanwhile, schools in Dehradun were shut as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the city today to attend the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games. The district magistrate here issued a notification on January 27, declaring a holiday in schools for easy smooth and secure traffic movement, hosting the Prime Minister. The 38th National Games is a big event that brings together athletes from all over the country, and the presence of the Prime Minister is expected to boost the morale of the participants.

The school closures on January 28 remind us of the diversity and richness of India's cultural heritage. While the Shab-e-Meraj festival is an important occasion for the Muslim community, the 38th National Games is a celebration of India's sporting talent and spirit. As the country comes together to celebrate these events, it's essential to acknowledge the importance of inclusivity, diversity, and national pride.

