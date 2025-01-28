Boman Irani, wife Zenobia celebrate 40 years of marriage

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Actor Boman Irani, who is making his directorial debut with the upcoming streaming movie ‘The Mehta Boys’, is celebrating 40 years of his marriage with his wife Zenobia Irani.

The actor took to social media, and gave his fans a peek into his celebration of 40 incredible years of their union. His post perfectly captures the essence of their relationship. The actor, who is known for his wit, couldn't resist adding his signature humor to his post.

He wrote in the caption, “So it bugs me when the whole world thinks you’re this darling angel. Only I know what a real pain in the behind you can be. 40 years of experience. However... Who wants to marry an angel??? I got a pain in the behind who is also an angel. That’s the combo that shaped me. Shaped us. Shaped family. Had laughs. Navigated. 40 years together, old friend. Love you”.

Along with the note, he posted a series of adorable pictures with Zenobia, where the couple is seen beaming with joy, adorned with garlands, and holding red heart-shaped balloons that read “I love you”.The pictures radiate warmth, joy and love for each other.

Even after four decades, their bond remains as solid as ever. They’re each other’s biggest cheerleaders, closest confidants, and true partners in every sense.

Last year, Boman was feted with the prestigious SAFA (South Asian Film Association) award for ‘The Mehta Boys’. The film received standing ovation at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival. The award recognises his exceptional talent and contribution to the world of cinema. In the presence of his family and co-actors, Boman Irani accepted the prestigious award with pure joy.

He took to social media to express his excitement, as he shared, “Winning at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival for The Mehta Boys feels like a dream come true”.

He further mentioned, “Having my family and cast by my side made it all the more special. To everyone who poured their heart and soul into this film but couldn’t be here tonight—this win is for you! Your dedication and passion made this possible, and I am deeply grateful. Here’s to the entire team”.

