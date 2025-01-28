B Praak teams up with Shreya Ghoshal for devotional song ‘Aayiye Ram Ji’

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Popular musical duo Jaani and B Praak have teamed up with Shreya Ghoshal for the devotional song ‘Aayiye Ram Ji.’

Jaani and Praak have launched Kripa Records, a devotional music label, with their debut song, ‘Aayiye Ram Ji,” sung by Shreya Ghoshal. The latest track, a soulful and heartfelt prayer to Lord Ram, features Shriya Saran.

Composed by B Praak, the lyrics have been penned by Jaani. The track invokes Lord Ram, asking him to bring peace and justice to a world facing struggles while embodying his virtues of compassion, bravery, and righteousness.

Speaking about "Aayiye Ram Ji", Shreya Ghoshal shared, “It’s always a blessing to lend my voice to a devotional song, and Shriya has brought it to life beautifully with her heartfelt performance in ‘Aayiye Ram Ji.’ Singing this track was a deeply emotional and sacred experience for me. B Praak and Jaani are exceptionally talented artists, and it’s always a pleasure to collaborate with them. I wish them the very best for this wonderful new initiative with Kripa Records.”

Shriya Saran added, “Shooting for this song in such a serene and divine setting was truly a special experience. As I immersed myself in the story, I felt a deep connection with Lord Ram, making the entire journey incredibly spiritual. Enacting to Shreya’s mesmerizing voice made it even more magical. B Praak and Jaani are brilliant artists, and I believe that through Kripa Records, they will elevate devotional music to new heights.”

Talking about the track, Jaani and B Praak mentioned that people are really connecting more with spirituality these days.

“It feels like the right moment to introduce a devotional music label that connects to all age groups. With Kripa Records we aim to bring devotional music with a modern touch and larger than life visuals something thats never been explored in this category. We’re excited and hopeful for this journey ahead and believe this label has the potential to reach new heights, bringing spiritual music to every heart.”

