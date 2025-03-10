March 14, 15, 16: 3-Day Holiday for schools in Telangana

The Telangana government has declared a school holiday on March 14, 2025, on the day of Holi festival. The holiday will be for all schools in the state, including government schools, private schools, and aided schools.

Since the weekend holidays are on March 15 and 16, schools will be closed for three consecutive days. This is a wonderful time for students to get some time off from their studies and celebrate the Holi festival with family and friends.

A Well-Deserved Break for Students

The three-day vacation is a welcome respite for students who have studied hard all the year around. It will provide them with an opportunity to relax, recharge their batteries, and return to school full of zest and energy.

Holi Celebrations at School

Several schools in Telangana have planned to celebrate the Holi festival with great enthusiasm. Students will witness traditional Holi festivities, play colours, and celebrate the festive mood.

Tips for Students to Get the Best Out of the Holiday

The following are some tips on how students can get the best out of the three-day holiday:

Organize a great outing with friends and family

Get to read your favourite books or watch your favourite movies

Experiment with new recipes or cooking styles

Unplug from screens and engage in outdoor activities

Spend time with your loved ones

The three-day holiday is an excellent time for family bonding. Parents can organize a fun excursion with their children, do things together, and make memories that will last a lifetime.

In summary, the three-day holiday is a wonderful chance for students to leave their books behind and celebrate the Holi festival with their family and friends. Schools will be closed on March 14, 15, and 16, and students can utilize this holiday by making the most of fun activities, quality time with their loved ones, and giving themselves a break from their daily routine.

