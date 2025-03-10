Schools Holiday 2025: March 14 Holi Holiday in Telangana and AP

The festival of colours, Holi, is near, and students in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh (AP) have something to cheer about. The Telangana and AP state governments have announced a school holiday on March 14, 2025, to celebrate the festival of Holi.

The holiday applies to all schools within the two states, be they government, private, or aided schools. That means that students will be given a well-earned break from school and can celebrate the festive season with family and friends.

After the long academic classes, the Holi festival holiday gives a chance to the students to rejuvenate. It is known that March 15, 16 are also holidays for schools in Telangana, which makes it a 3-day holiday in total.

Telangana and AP Celebrations of Holi

Holi is celebrated extensively in Telangana and AP. The festival is characterized by colourful processions, music, and dancing. The people also celebrate by showering each other with colored powders and water, depicting good triumphing over evil.

The Holi festival is also an excellent time for family bonding. Parents may arrange fun activities with the children, like playing with colours, preparing traditional Holi food, and viewing cultural programs.

In short, the March 14 school holiday in Telangana and AP is a wonderful way to celebrate the festive festival of Holi. Students can get a well-deserved holiday, and families can bond over traditional celebrations and activities.

Also read: March 14, 15, 16: 3-Day Holiday for schools in Telangana