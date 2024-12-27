ICAI CA Final Result 2024 out: Check Results Online

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Final examination results declaring 11,500 candidates as Chartered Accountants. As declared late on Thursday night, the results are live and available on the ICAI official website, icai.nic.in.

According to the ICAI, two candidates, Heramb Maheshwari and Rishab Ostwal R, have topped the all-India first rank with 508 marks (84.67 per cent). Riya Kunjankumar Shah has acquired the second rank with 501 marks (83.50 per cent), and Kinjal Ajmera has attained the third rank with 493 marks (82.17 per cent).

The ICAI conducted the CA Final examination in November 2024. Group 1 exams were conducted on November 3, 5, and 7. Group 2 exams were conducted on November 9, 11, and 13. Post Qualification Course exams International Taxation- Assessment were conducted on November 9 and 11. Insurance and Risk Management was conducted on November 5, 7, 9, and 11.

Candidates can check their results on the official ICAI result portal, icai.nic.in, using the registration number and roll number. The ICAI also announced that the November Post Qualification Course exam result would be declared shortly.

The ICAI CA final result is something candidates need to have when working tirelessly to become a Chartered Accountant. Being one of the elite accountancy institutions, the qualification promises careers in a broad vista in this field of accounting and finance.

Also read: December 27 Public Holiday: MBA Exams Postponed in Bangalore University Due to Manmohan Singh's Demise