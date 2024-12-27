December 27 Public Holiday: MBA Exams postponed in Bangalore University due to Manmohan Singh's Demise

Bangalore University has postponed the second-semester MBA examinations scheduled for Friday, 27 December. This move comes in the wake of the public holiday declared by the Karnataka state government to mourn the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The state government declared it on Thursday night, a few hours after the news regarding Manmohan Singh's death hit. Bangalore University officials also immediately decided to shift the examination date early morning of Friday.

It had already issued a notice declaring cancellation and announcing rescheduling at a later date as released by the Registrar (Evaluation), Bangalore University Srinivas C. According to this notification, the notice was quite clear on cancelling the scheduled examination, an MBA held today, "as the former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, the state government announced a holiday on the premises of the former's demise and cancelled the scheduled examination on MBAs on account of a 2nd semester"

The university has assured the students that the new date for examinations will be declared soon. The students are advised to watch the official website and the notification from the university for declarations about the rescheduled examination date.

