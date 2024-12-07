December 9: Holiday for Schools or Not?

There has been a lot of confusion among parents and students regarding whether December 9 would be a holiday for schools or not. The confusion arose due to the fact that December 9 is the birthday of former Prime Minister V.P. Singh, which is not a gazetted holiday.

However, some schools in certain states declared December 9 a holiday, while others did not. This created much confusion among parents and students, who were left wondering whether they had to go to school on December 9 or not.

There is no declaration of December 9 as a holiday from the side of the Ministry of Education. However, many schools declared December 9 as a holiday, especially in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan states.

For instance, in Uttar Pradesh, all schools and colleges in the state were declared holidays by the state government on December 9. Similarly, in Bihar, the state government had declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on the day itself.

However, in Delhi, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, December 9 is a working day in schools. For instance, in Delhi, the Directorate of Education did not declare December 9 a holiday, and all schools were open in the city.

In conclusion, December 9 is a holiday for schools depending on the state or region. The day is declared as a holiday in some states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, while the same could not be said for other states such as Delhi, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

