Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Heats Up! Who Will Survive the Final Elimination?

With just days left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 8, the intensity inside the house has hit an all-time high. Contestants are battling it out with tougher tasks and rising tempers, leading to heightened animosity among them.

Amidst all the drama, one contestant is stealing the spotlight, Prerana. Once seen as an elimination candidate, she has now emerged as a fan favorite. Her voting numbers have seen a dramatic rise, pushing her closer to a secure spot in the competition.

This unexpected surge in support has sparked speculation. Is it the result of a well-executed PR strategy, or has Prerana truly won the hearts of the audience with her gameplay? Either way, her comeback has left housemates and fans equally stunned.

While other contestants with stronger performances were expected to dominate the voting charts, Prerana’s rising popularity has shifted the dynamics of the competition. With elimination just around the corner, all eyes are now on who will face the exit this weekend.

