Colour Photo Director Sandeep Raj Weds Chandini Rao

Sandeep Raj, the acclaimed director of the National Award-winning Telugu film Colour Photo, has embarked on a new chapter in his life. The filmmaker married actress Chandini Rao in a traditional ceremony held at the sacred venue of Tirumala. The couple, radiating joy and happiness, was surrounded by close family and friends as they took the seven sacred steps together.

Chandini Rao, who played a small role in Color Photo, first met Sandeep Raj during the film's production. Their acquaintance gradually blossomed into a romantic relationship, culminating in marriage. The couple’s engagement photos, which surfaced online a few days ago, had already created a buzz on social media.

Prominent attendees at the wedding included Color Photo actors Suhas and Viva Harsha, who joined in the celebration with the blessing of the couple’s families. The event was marked by tradition, love, and the warmth of well-wishers.

Sandeep Raj, who began his journey in the entertainment industry with short films, rose to fame with Color Photo, which won the National Award for Best Telugu Film. The film earned widespread acclaim, with even megastar Chiranjeevi lauding its emotional depth and storytelling.

Currently, Sandeep Raj is directing Mowgli, a film starring Roshan Kanakala, son of Suma and Rajiv Kanakala. The much-anticipated project is set to release in 2025, generating excitement among fans and critics alike.

The wedding of Sandeep Raj and Chandini Rao is a heartwarming tale of love born on the sets of Color Photo, and their journey together has now reached a beautiful milestone.

