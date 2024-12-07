U19 Asia Cup: Ruthless India to face dominant Bangladesh in final

Dubai, Dec 7 (IANS) It will be the clash between the defending champions and the country with the most titles as Bangladesh take on India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday in the final of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024.

India, after losing their first match against Pakistan, have been on a roll, beating all their opponents by large margins, including Friday’s semi-final match against Sri Lanka, where they won easily by seven wickets with 28 overs to spare.

On the other hand, Bangladesh has been equally impressive, losing only one match to Sri Lanka in the group stage and defeating Pakistan by seven wickets in the second semi-final of the day.

For India, the opening pair of Ayush Mhatre and 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi have done the bulk of the scoring, with 175 and 167 runs, respectively, from the four matches they have played.

For Bangladesh, it has been their bowling attack that has proven lethal, with Md. Al Fahad currently leading the wicket-takers' tally with 10 scalps, followed by Md. Iqbal Hasan Emon, who has the same number of wickets.

India and Bangladesh will go head-to-head in a repeat encounter of the 2023 semi-final. It will be a clash between India’s exciting batting order and Bangladesh’s robust bowling line-up, with Bangladesh having outdone India in the last edition of the tournament.

The final between India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 will be live for the subcontinent audiences on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) from 10:15 am onwards while the live streaming will be done exclusively on Sony LIV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.