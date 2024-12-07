Andhra Pradesh Government Holidays 2025: Official List Released

The Andhra Pradesh government has officially declared the general holidays and optional holidays for the year 2025. According to the notification, all offices under the state government will remain closed on Sundays and second Saturdays of every month throughout the year.

General Holidays

The government declared several general holidays in 2025, and those include Bhogi on 13 January, Makara Sankranti on 14 January, Republic Day on 26 January, and Ugadi on 30 March.

Optional Holidays

The optional holidays, not more than five in number, which employees of the state government are entitled to take up, during the year include all other festivals or occasions that have been specified by the government, irrespective of religion. This apart, general holidays would also be available.

Date Changes

The government further said that if the dates of Ramzan, Bakrid, Moharrum, or Eid Milad-un-Nabi are to be altered based on the moon's being sighted or any Hindu festival, it would come out through electronic or print media. All departments and their heads and district collectors should take action based on that without waiting for orders formalized.

