Bank Holiday Tomorrow, April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti

On April 14, 2025, banks across India will remain closed in observance of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, a prominent social reformer and the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. His contributions to social justice, equality, and the upliftment of marginalized communities are honored on this day.

As part of the national holiday, all scheduled commercial banks, as well as public and private sector banks, will not operate on April 14. Customers are advised to plan their banking activities in advance, as transactions, including withdrawals and deposits, will not be processed.

Ambedkar Jayanti is observed with various ceremonies and events across the country, recognizing Dr. Ambedkar's immense contribution to the nation. Many government offices and institutions will also be closed in his honor.