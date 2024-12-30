December 31 - January 14: Winter Holidays for schools in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh govt announces schools in the state will remain closed for winter vacation starting from December 31, 2024. The move comes as a result of the extreme cold prevailing in the region.

Primary schools in Uttar Pradesh would remain closed for 15 days, an official announcement said on December 31, 2024. However, the winter vacation will be initiated instantly after the half-yearly exams, which ended on December 28, 2024.

During the vacation, homework assignments must be done by the students. Homework is given by the teachers to the students to keep them busy and on track in their studies during the holiday.

The winter vacation will end on January 14, 2025. The students must return to school on January 15, 2025, at the usual time. In addition to the state-wide winter vacation, Meerut and other districts have announced school closure up to class VIII till December 30, 2024.

It is based on this harsh cold weather prevailing in the region that the decision has been taken to close schools. The Meteorological Department has forecasted that the minimum temperature in the region will be expected to go down by as much as six degrees over the next two days.

The weather department has also cautioned that thick fog will hover over North India, specifically Uttar Pradesh, for the next three days. The condition is predicted to be worse in the morning hours.

India Meteorological Department scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said the effects of cold winds coming from the highlands would be visible from 30 December 2024. The scientist further said the conditions for the cold weather are bound to get worse with the passage of days.

Overall, the winter holiday announcement is likely to cause relief for students and even parents, who have been facing the severe cold weather situation in Uttar Pradesh.

