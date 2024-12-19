December 31 - January 14: Winter holidays in Haryana for schools

Children in Haryana have good news as the state government declared that schools will close for winter vacations from December 31 to January 14. The step has been taken due to the severe cold wave conditions prevailing in the state.

Sources indicate that winter vacations in Haryana are likely to begin from the last week of December. Both government and private schools in the state have begun preparations for the upcoming vacations.

The extreme cold wave conditions in Haryana have prompted the government to take this decision. The state has been experiencing extremely cold weather, with temperatures dropping to as low as 2°C in some areas.

Although the Haryana government has not announced any official declaration regarding the winter vacations, it is expected that the decision will be taken soon. In the coming days, the government is likely to announce the exact dates of winter vacations.

Children in Haryana are waiting for winter vacations and are very happy with this announcement. They will have a much-needed break from their studies, and they can enjoy the festive season with their families.

Also read: December 19, 20 heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh; Holidays for schools likely