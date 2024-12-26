Is December 27 Holiday for Schools or not?

While school holidays have been declared across states due to various reasons in different Indian states as the winter season sets in, some have holidays for winter holidays, some for rain, and other reasons. But, is December 27 a holiday for schools? Find out below.



Winter Holidays

The states in North India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, have declared winter holidays for schools. Holidays generally begin in the last week of December and will continue till the first week of January. Winter holidays are a welcome break for students and teachers, who get to enjoy the chilly weather and festive season.

Rain Holidays

In the southern state of Tamil Nadu, schools have declared a holiday due to heavy rains. The holidays, which came into effect earlier this week, will continue till better weather prevails. It is similar in the case of the eastern state, Odisha, where schools announced holidays due to cyclonic storms.

Other Holidays

Schools in the western state of Maharashtra have declared holidays for Christmas and New Year's Eve. The holidays, which start on December 25, will continue till January 1. In the southern state of Karnataka, schools have declared holidays for Christmas and will reopen on January 1.

Is December 27 a Holiday?

While some states have declared holidays for Christmas and New Year's Eve, others have not. In states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, December 27 is not a holiday. However, in states like Maharashtra and Karnataka, December 27 is a holiday as part of the Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations.

Therefore, whether December 27 is a holiday for schools or not depends on the state and region. While some states declare holidays for Christmas and New Year's Eve, others do not. Always confirm the holiday schedule by consulting the local education department or school authorities.

