2025 Jharkhand School Holiday Calendar: Check Dates Here

The Jharkhand government has issued the holiday list for schools in the year 2025-26. The holiday calendar is valid for all the government as well as private schools across the state. Here's the complete month-wise holiday list for schools in Jharkhand:

A total of 21 gazetted holidays would be there in the year 2025-26 in the form of festivals, national holidays, and other special events. The holidays are well spread over the year so that the students and teachers would get ample time to rest and rejuvenate.

List of Holidays

Here is the list of holidays for the schools in Jharkhand:

Mahashivratri: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Holika Dahan: Wednesday, March 13, 2025

Holi: Thursday, March 14, 2025

Eid-ul-Fitr: Monday, March 31, 2025

Sarhul: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Mahavir Jayanti: 3 April 2025 (Thursday)

Ambedkar Jayanti: 14 April 2025 (Sunday)

Good Friday: 18 April 2025 (Thursday)

Buddha Purnima: 22 May 2025 (Wednesday)

Eid-ul-Juha (Bakrid): 7 June 2025 (Friday)

Independence Day: 15 August 2025 (Thursday)

Karma Puja: 30 September 2025 (Monday)

Muharram: 5 September 2025 (Friday)

Tusu or Uttarayani / Makar Sankranti (Mahatma Birsa Munda's Birth Anniversary): 5 September 2025 (Friday)

Mahanavami: 30 September 2025 (Tuesday)

Vijayadashami: 1 October 2025 (Wednesday)

Mahatma Gandhi's Birth Anniversary / Vijayadashami: October 2, 2025 (Thursday)

Diwali: October 28, 2025 (Monday)

Chhath Puja (Kharna Day): October 27, 2025 (Sunday)

Chhath Puja (Main Day - Offerings to the Sun God): October 28, 2025 (Monday)

Christmas: December 25, 2025 (Thursday)

